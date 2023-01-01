Leader & Times Online
Leader & Times was an online magazine that covered news, events, and community happenings in Liberal, Kansas, and the surrounding area. The magazine was previously known as The High Plains Daily Leader, which was founded in late 1990s and had served the Liberal community for many years. In recent years, the publication had shifted its focus to online news coverage and had been using the name "Leader & Times" as its primary branding.
The publication covered a range of topics, including local government, business, education, sports, and community events. The magazine had a strong focus on local news and events and had won several awards for its coverage of community issues and events.
In addition to its online presence, Leader & Times used to publish a print edition twice a week, which was distributed throughout the Liberal area. The subscription price for the print edition started at $101.45 per year for residents of Liberal, and interested individuals outside of the city would have to pay $140 per year.
Although Leader & Times was the primary name of the publication, The High Plains Daily Leader name was still in use in some areas of the publication's website and had been used interchangeably with the current name. Overall, Leader & Times was a well-respected source of news and information for the Liberal, Kansas community, and was dedicated to providing accurate and reliable local news coverage to its readers.
